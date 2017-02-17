KTVB
Search to continue for man's body in Boise River

KTVB , KTVB 9:17 PM. MST February 17, 2017

BOISE - Boise police and Boise Fire Department Dive Team members will continue their search Saturday for a man's body in the Boise River.

Police responded at around 4:42 p.m. Friday to reports of a dead man whose body was seen in the river near Parkcenter Boulevard and Highland Street.

Friday's search was called off because of darkness.

Police said there's no evidence of foul play.

Police ask anyone who can provide information to help searchers to call 911.

 

 

