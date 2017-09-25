Search for man's stolen wheelchair planned for tonight

Nathan Ogden is hoping the public will help him find the wheelchair that was stolen from Albertsons Stadium Friday night. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - It's a crime that's both outrageous and baffling.

A customized wheelchair was stolen at Boise State's football game on Friday night.

It is baffling because who would do such a thing and why?

The wheelchair belongs to a local motivational speaker who we've featured on our newscasts for his efforts to provide wheelchairs for people in developing countries.

Many of our viewers wanted to help find the wheelchair and tonight there's an opportunity for you to do so.

Nathan Ogden and his wife Heather organized a search to find his missing wheelchair, and they are inviting everyone to come help.

They will be searching the BSU campus and nearby Greenbelt in hopes of finding the wheelchair.

"We're gonna search through the bushes and the dumpsters and the any dark place out there along the Greenbelt," said Nathan Ogden.

Nathan and Heather are still hopeful his custom wheelchair will turn up.

"We're always hopeful that we can find it,” said Heather Ogden. “And I think that's what we're trying to promote is that this was a cruddy thing to happen, but we still have hope in the community, the people who are out there helping us search."

Nathan’s wheelchair disappeared at the Boise State football game Friday night. The Ogdens parked the wheelchair at the top of Section 8 in Albertsons Stadium so they could go down to their seats. When they returned at half time the wheelchair was gone.

Boise police are investigating. They are following leads from multiple witnesses who saw the wheelchair outside of the stadium. Days later there is still no sign of it.

But how can someone just walk off with a wheelchair?

Boise State officials confirmed there are no security cameras in Albertsons Stadium, so there is no surveillance video. But the university is taking the issue seriously. A spokesperson said staff and resident hall leaders have been notified and are keeping an eye out for the wheelchair. BSU’s head of public safety is also working closely with the Ogden family.

"BSU has been phenomenal in helping us out with the security,” said Heather, “BPD has been so great in helping us out and we just want to find the wheelchair. It's so much easier if we find the wheelchair than buy a new one."

The university says if the wheelchair doesn't turn up they will buy Nathan a new one. Meanwhile, the Ogdens are thankful to the entire community for all of the support.

"We love the community here,” said Nathan. “I mean it's been amazing. BSU, the security, the police, everybody has been all over this and wanting to help and support and to give any way that they can, I thought this is the perfect opportunity to allow them to come be a part of it."

The search for the wheelchair starts at 6:30 p.m. in front of Albertsons Stadium.



