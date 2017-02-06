School resource officer protocol reviewed after prop gun photo

Nampa school resource officer protocol is under review after this photo was shared on social media. (Photo: Snapchat photo shared on social media.)

NAMPA - Nampa school resource officers are reviewing their protocol to make sure officers who teach classes are clearly identifiable.

The review stems from a picture taken of an officer with prop gun last week at Columbia High School.

Police say the officer was on campus to teach a law enforcement class and was wearing his badge, but was not in uniform and the fake gun was not concealed.

The Police Department says the gun was a blue rubber rifle and was brought in as a teaching aid.

A student shared the photo on social media, alarming some students. The caption "we boutta die" was added to the photo.

The department says they see the potential for misunderstanding when their officers are not clearly identifiable.

"If they're going to be going in and they are in plain clothes, if they are going to be carrying training aids or anything the are using for the class, we just want to make sure they are visible, so throwing on a police jacket or something, it's got the patches, the more visible badge, just to get rid of any fear that may arise," Nampa police Capt. Curt Shankel said.

The Police Department is also considering getting cases for the fake weapons. Police say the student says the picture was a joke and has since apologized.

The school district says the student is serving a three-day in-school suspension for the post.

