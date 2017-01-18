School closures and delays

Adrian School District, Closed
Annex Charter School, Closed
Another Choice Virtual Charter School, All labs closed
Basin School District Idaho City, Closed
Calvary Christian School Nampa, Closed
Caldwell Adventist Elementary, Closed
Caldwell School District, Closed
Cambridge School District, Closed
Cascade School District, Closed
Centennial Baptist School, Closed
College of Idaho, Delayed start 10a
Compass Public Charter School, Closed
Cossa School District, Closed
Falcon Ridge Charter School, Closed
Four Rivers Community School, Closed
Fruitland School District, Closed
Gem Prep Nampa, Closed
Gem State Adventist Academy, Closed
Greenleaf Friends Academy, Closed Thursday and Friday
Greenleaf Friends Academy Preschool, Closed Thursday
Hall International Academy Eagle, Closed
Harper School District, Closed
Heritage Community Charter School, Closed
Homedale School District, Closed
Idaho Arts Charter School, Closed
Kids Stuff Early Learning Center, Closed
Kuna School District, Closed
Legacy Charter School Nampa, Closed
Liberty Charter School Nampa, Closed
Little Legs Daycare Middleton, Delayed start 9a
Malhuer County Child Care Center, Closed
Marsing School District, Closed
Melba School District, Closed
Middleton School District, Closed
Midvale School District, Closed
Milan Institute Nampa, Closed
Nampa Christian Schools all campuses, Closed
Nampa School District, Closed
New Plymouth School District, Closed
New Song Preschool Parma, Closed
Notus School District, Closed
Nyssa School District, Closed
Ontario School District, Closed
Oregon Child Development Coalition, Closed
Parma School District, Closed
Payette School District, Closed
River of Life Christian School, Closed
St Peter Catholic School, Closed
Teaching World Nampa, Closed
Teaching World Daycare, Open
Thomas Jefferson Charter School, Closed
Treasure Valley Childrens Relief Ontario, Closed
Treasure Valley Community College, Closed
Turner Center, Closed
Vale School District, Closed
Vallivue School District, Closed
Victory Charter School Nampa, Closed
Vineyard Christian Academy, Closed
Vision Charter School Caldwell, Closed
Weiser School District, Closed
Wilder School District, Closed
Zion Lutheran School, Closed
