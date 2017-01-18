EAGLE -- A car crashed head-on into a school bus with about 50 students on board Wednesday afternoon.

West Ada School District spokesman Eric Exline says the Cascade Transportation bus was carrying students from Galileo STEM Academy and Eagle Elementary School of the Arts after school was dismissed. Exline says no students were injured.

Exline says a car was heading in the opposite direction and crossed over the center line, hitting the bus head-on. The driver of the car was not injured. It is unclear where exactly the crash happened at this time.

Some students were released to their parents, and two back-up buses were called to transport the rest of the students.

Exline says law enforcement was contacted.

