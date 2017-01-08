Scattered power outages around Idaho

Outage (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Idaho Power is responding to several outages from McCall to Twin Falls County.

Two outages in McCall affect a total of 5,466 customers. As of 2:45 p.m. Sunday, there was no estimated time for restoration of service. Brundage Mountain Resort is running on backup power, but its phone lines are down.

An outage in Mountain Home affects 477 customers.

In Twin Falls County, outages in Murtaugh and an area between Rock Creek and Artesian City affect a total of 610 customers.

Jerome County - 693 customers affected.

Gooding - 80 customers affected.

Centerville - An outage reported shortly before 3 p.m. affects 304 customers.

In Idaho City, power has been restored after an outage that affected 461 customers.

Power has also been restored to the 113 customers affected by an outage in the Collister neighborhood in Boise.

