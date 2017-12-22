Saying thank you to local officers one coffee at a time

BOISE -- A big thank you and a lot of love for local law enforcement at the tenth annual "coffee for cops" event.

Event organizer Karen "Big Mama" Martin raises money all year to provide free drinks for Treasure Valley men and women in uniform.

What started as a $100 donation 10 years ago has grown into a real community effort to show law enforcement just how much we appreciate them.

"It's for all officers, any law enforcement member to go through, get a cup of coffee, get a hot cocoa, get a sandwich," said Martin. "It's designed for them to just take a break from this really tough job they have."

The free drinks for law enforcement officially starts Saturday, December 23 and runs through the new year ending on January 4.

If you want to be involved, Martin says you can still donate to the fund at Treasure Valley Starbucks locations.



