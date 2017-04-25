Sandbags divert flood waters at Barber Park

Lots of sandbags can be seen at Barber Park. Crews are using them to divert flood waters away from the parking lot. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - The Boise River is still flowing high and fast.

The good news is, parks along the river, like Barber Park, were built to handle this.

But that's prompting a lot of questions from viewers who have seen crews sand bagging the area. They want to know why.

Flood waters have completely overrun the parking lot at Barber Park. The hope is sandbags will divert most of the water into a nearby wooded area where it can be used by trees and plants.

“We've been here 18 years, we've never seen it like this before,” said Steve Bowes.

Bowes lives right down the road from the park, and although his home is safe, he wanted to come down to assess the situation.

“Fascinating, crazy to see,” he said.

There are now giant sandbags placed near the parking lot to help divert the water into a nearby forest.

“We're using that forest for this effort in a flood flight to help the community and to help folks downstream,” said Scott Koberg with Ada County Parks and Waterways.

In addition to helping people, this is also serving as flood control.

“Encourage the river to use as much of that forest as possible to absorb or attenuate as it's called, to attenuate flood flows,” said Koberg. “So that it's not speeding up flows. The river's not running through our parking lot.”

This as it allows the water to be spread out across a natural landscape, instead of taking the shortest route through the park and back into the river.

“This allows it to use as much of the forest as much as possible without just short-cutting through the parking lot and entering a narrow drain swale before discharging back into the river,” said Koberg.

No buildings in the park have been damaged, and Koberg says he feels it's in pretty good shape.

However, just across the river is an eroded bank where you can see water rushing into a wooded area along the river.

“It's not a cause for concern, that area there was developed specifically for flood control in some ways,” said Koberg. “It's a wetland bank on that side of the river.”

Officials say they are seeing erosion all along the river due to this year's flows.

