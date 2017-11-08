Salvation Army giving kids coats from 7 Cares Coat Drive

The Salvation Army is distributing hundreds of coats to needy kids that were donated by the community during the 7Cares Coat Drive. (Photo: KTVB)

The Salvation Army is distributing the coats that were donated during our 7Cares Coat Drive.

It's happening on State Street at the family service office until 7 tonight.

The Salvation Army says hundreds of kids in the Boise area will be warmer this winter because of the generosity of our community.

"Cold weather is always something we have to deal with in the Boise area, and so it's really important that all of our kids are warm and have what they need to be safe and comfortable walking to school, waiting for the bus, and getting to play outside on the weekends," said Wendy Wong, director of social services, Salvation Army.

Wong says that about 700 kids got a coat today during pre-registration.

If you still need a coat for your child and you didn't have a chance to register, you can go to the Salvation Army Thrift Store next Tuesday starting at 2 p.m. and they can get you set up with a coat for your child.

