Saint Alphonsus welcomes  first baby born in 2018

Jordin Scholer and Pierre Thomas of Boise are the proud parents of a baby girl. Phoenix Lyn was the first baby born at Saint Alphonsus on New Year's Day. (Photo: Courtesy of Saint Alphonsus)

BOISE - A baby girl was the first baby born in 2018 at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Hospital officials say Phoenix Lyn Thomas was born at 2:55 a.m. on New Year's Day.

She weighed 5 pounds and 10 ounces at birth.

Phoenix was born to Jordin Scholer and Pierre Thomas of Boise. Both mother and baby are doing well. This is their first child.

To help celebrate the first New Year's baby, Saint Alphonsus gave the family a basket filled with baby clothes, diapers, blankets, other items parents of newborns need.

