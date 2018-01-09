S. Idaho district court judge dies after battling cancer

TWIN FALLS - A south-central Idaho district court judge has died after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Officials say 67-year-old 5th District Court Judge Randy Stoker died Monday.
Idaho Supreme Court Justice Richard Bevan worked with Stoker and says Twin Falls "has lost a wonderful servant."
Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter appointed Stoker to the district court in 2007. Stoker was re-elected in 2014 for a term scheduled to end in January 2019.
Trial court administrator Shelli Tubbs says Stoker worked to about mid-December and never let his illness get him down.
The 5th District Court now has two open seats, as Otter hasn't yet appointed a replacement for Bevan.
Twin Falls County Prosecutor Grant Loebs says the county has no experienced district judges so not having Stoker is a big loss.
