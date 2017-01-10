Roof on Parma Furniture warehouse collapses

The roof collapsed at this Parma Furniture warehouse this morning. No one was injured. (Photo: Cheryl Padilla)

PARMA, IDAHO - A roof on a warehouse for Parma Furniture collapsed this morning.

Cheryl Padilla, who works for the store, told KTVB that nobody was inside the warehouse when the roof gave way under the weight of the snow.

She says Parma Furniture has several warehouses. The one at 313 E. Main Street in Parma contains appliances. No word yet on the extent of the damage. The collapse happened between 10 and 11 a.m.

Padilla says she witnessed the collapse on a security camera. It was the front half of the roof that caved in. Crews are now shoveling snow off the roofs at their other warehouse facilities.

Parma Furniture's main store is still open for business.

