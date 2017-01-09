Roof leak leads to 'major flooding' at Nampa City Hall

Leak (Photo: City of Nampa)

NAMPA -- Nampa City Hall staff arrived at work to find a mess Monday morning.

According to the city, a leaky roof sent water pouring into the building, resulting in "major flooding."

Both city hall and planning and zoning services will be limited until the flooding is resolved. Photos posted on Facebook show water on the floor and removed ceiling tiles.

The extent of the damage is unclear. Cleanup crews are working to get rid of the water.

Copyright 2016 KTVB