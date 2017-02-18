Roof collapses at The Hub in Atlanta

(Photo: Shelley Chalk)

ATLANTA, IDAHO - For at least the second time in two weeks, heavy snow has led to a roof collapse at a business in Atlanta - a mountain town in northern Elmore County.

The roof collapsed Friday at The Hub, a restaurant and bar.

The sheriff's office says that no injuries were reported.

KTVB has not been able to reach the owners.

On February 7, the roof of another building on Atlanta's Main Street collapsed.

Kerry Moosman said that he bought that 75-year-old building in 1999, and has been working to restore it.

That building had housed a saloon, dance hall and ice cream parlor at different times over the years.

