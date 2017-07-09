Rollover crash on I-84 injures 2

File image of Idaho State Police patrol car. (Photo: KTVB)

JEROME - Two people were injured in a crash along Interstate 84 near Jerome Sunday afternoon.

According to Idaho State Police, a Ford Explorer blew a tire in the westbound lanes. The driver lost control and the SUV went into the median, slid and rolled across the eastbound lanes before coming to a rest along the shoulder of the road.

The driver, 27-year-old Serafin Martinez, of Jerome, was flown by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. His passenger, 21-year-old Javier Tovar, also of Jerome, was taken by ground ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley in Twin Falls.

Police say both men were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The eastbound lanes of I-84 were blocked for about an hour.

© 2017 KTVB-TV