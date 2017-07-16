Rollover crash near Idaho-Nevada line injures 2

Idaho State Police vehicle (Photo: KTVB)

JACKPOT, Nev. - Two people were taken to a Twin Falls hospital after a two-vehicle crash near the Idaho-Nevada state line.

The crash happened at about 12:20 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 93 just north of Jackpot.

According to Idaho State Police, 21-year-old Siobhan Owen, of Burley was headed northbound when her car collided with a pickup truck hauling a pop-up camp trailer. The pickup's driver, 74-year-old Peter Wilson of Las Vegas, lost control of his vehicle and both the truck and camper rolled.

Owen's car crossed into the southbound lane and went off the shoulder, coming to a stop about 50 feet from the road, police said.

Both Owen and a passenger in the pickup, 69-year-old Sharon Wilson, were taken by ground ambulance to St. Luke's Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. Their conditions have not been released.

Both lanes of Highway 93 were blocked for about two hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

