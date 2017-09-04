Rollover blocks I-84 for hours; Boise man hurt

CALDWELL -- One man was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash that snarled traffic for hours near Caldwell Sunday night.

The wreck happened at about 9:50 p.m. on I-84 near Exit 29.

Idaho State Police say 58-year-old Pedro P. Navejar of Boise was driving west in a Toyota 4Runner towing a van when he lost control.

Navejar drove off the road and overcorrected, rolling the 4Runner. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt,and was thrown from the SUV.

The driver was taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. The crash blocked westbound I-84 for three-and-a-half hours.

