Rockslide closes roads near Warm Springs Mesa

BOISE - Portions of Warm Springs Avenue and East Starview Drive are closed after several large rocks broke loose from the Warm Springs Mesa earlier today.

The Ada County Highway District says the closures will remain in effect until the slopes stabilize and the risk of rock fall diminishes.

Warm Springs Avenue is closed from Starcrest Drive to East Parsnip Peak Drive, and Starview is closed from Warm Springs to South Mill Point Lane. Residents will still be able to get to their homes by using Starcrest Drive and Windsong Drive.

Those traveling downtown from east of the Mesa should use Parkcenter Boulevard until further notice.

ACHD says the rocks are likely falling from the Mesa because of recent rain and thaw, which has destabilized the fragile slope. Recent snow, followed by weeks of subfreezing cold, followed by rain and warmer temps, is believed to have started the erosion.

In January 2015, Warm Springs Avenue was closed in that same area for about two weeks after a 50-ton boulder fell on the road.



