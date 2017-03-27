Road work to limit Barber Park access

Road construction is underway on Eckert Road. (Photo: Deren Martinez/KTVB)

BOISE - Road construction that began today is limiting access to Barber Park.

Ada County officials say access will be limited until May 15 because of work on Eckert Road to repair it and install a new sewer pipe.

While work continues, the only access to the park on Eckert Road will be from the south side of the Boise River via Boise Avenue or Amity and Healey roads.

The Boise River Greenbelt pathway along Eckert Road will remain open during construction.

