Road repairs shut down section of I-84

NAMPA -- Westbound Interstate 84 has been closed between Nampa and Caldwell to allow the Idaho Transportation Department to repair weather-related damage.

ITD said Wednesday morning that crews are working to make "critical repairs" to the pavement. KTVB has received multiple reports from drivers about deep potholes in the area.

Traffic will be detoured around the closed area at the Northside Boulevard Exit. Drivers will be routed back onto the interstate at the milepost 29 ramp.

It's unclear how long the area will be closed. Check back for details.

Just saw FIVE, yes FIVE, cars on I84 East with flat tires because of all the potholes. DO NOT DRIVE ON I84 BETWEEN CALDWELL AND NAMPA — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) January 11, 2017

