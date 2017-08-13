Road collapses into culvert, Canyon County neighborhood flooded

A section of Midway Road in Canyon County collapsed early Sunday morning, causing a culvert failure. Water backed up flooded a nearby neighborhood. (Photo: Natalie Shaver/KTVB)

CALDWELL - A road collapse in Canyon County caused irrigation water to back up, and flooded a neighborhood early Sunday morning, officials said.

It happened at about 3 a.m. near the intersection of Midway Road and Jerry Lee Lane. The Canyon County Sheriff's Office says a section of Midway Road collapsed and fell into an underground culvert, blocking the water flow.

Water then backed up and reached nearby homes. Fire officials said the water was about a foot deep at one point.

Irrigation workers were able to unblock the culvert and relieve the flooding. As of Sunday afternoon, no estimates were available on the extent of damage.

One resident told KTVB that the entire first floor of his home was flooded. The Red Cross was on scene assisting affected residents.

The cause of the road collapse is not known at this time.

Midway Road is closed between Moss Lane and Homedale Road while crews work to repair the damage.

