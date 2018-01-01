KTVB
Seattle rings in 2018 with New Year's at the Needle

KING 5 shows you the dazzling fireworks on New Year's 2018 in Seattle

Jennifer King, KING 12:05 PM. MST January 01, 2018

Seattle celebrated the arrival of 2018 with a dazzling fireworks show. The iconic Space Needle transformed into a 650-foot launch pad for a stunning display set to a unique soundtrack curated by KEXP. 

WHAT ABOUT THE SPACE NEEDLE CONSTRUCTION? 

The Space Needle is sporting a new look these days as construction continues on a new restaurant. But don't worry, the construction did not interfere with the spectacular show. 

The fireworks are sponsored by T-Mobile and the Space Needle was illuminated in T-Mobile's distinctive magenta brand color for the 33rd annual celebration.

