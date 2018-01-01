Seattle rings in 2018 with New Year's at the Needle

Ring in 2018 with New Year's at the Needle. Photo by Tim Durkan.

Seattle celebrated the arrival of 2018 with a dazzling fireworks show. The iconic Space Needle transformed into a 650-foot launch pad for a stunning display set to a unique soundtrack curated by KEXP.

WHAT ABOUT THE SPACE NEEDLE CONSTRUCTION?

The Space Needle is sporting a new look these days as construction continues on a new restaurant. But don't worry, the construction did not interfere with the spectacular show.

The fireworks are sponsored by T-Mobile and the Space Needle was illuminated in T-Mobile's distinctive magenta brand color for the 33rd annual celebration.

© 2018 KING-TV