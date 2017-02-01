Ridley's Family Market opens temporary location in Weiser

WEISER - To say the residents of Weiser have been struggling since the roof collapsed at Ridley's Family Market a couple of weeks ago would be an understatement.

"It was devastating," said Mark Ridley with Ridley's Family Market. "We've never had anything like that happen in our small company."

Their roof collapsed, taking down the small town's only grocery store.

"The loss of the only grocery store for 12 to 15 miles has been tremendous," said Weiser resident Juliann Moore. "It's really hard."

The only option: driving to Payette or Ontario.

"For some of our customers it's just not possible," said Ridley.

"Now I'm realizing, 'Oh my gosh, we were really blessed to have our little store here,' " said Weiser resident Crissy Spencer. "It's just been really hard, it's been a struggle."

The challenge then became reopening as soon as possible.

"When this happened a week ago on Thursday, there was no building in town that we possibly could've set up in," Ridley said.

Ridley's was able to lease this temporary location on short notice from Weiser Memorial Hospital. It was originally going to be used for offices.

"We started demolition within 24 hours to set up this store," Ridley said.

In 13 days, they flipped the closed sign to open.

"I heard it today at work," said Spencer. "I heard them say I think Ridley's is opening at 2:00 and I was like yes!"

While employees are working around the clock stocking shelves, residents are stocking their pantries.

"Oh we have stocked up," said Moore. "Oh yeah we did actually stock up quite a bit."

With plans to rebuild at the old location, Ridley has one word to describe the reopen.

"Just very grateful," Ridley said.

As of now, Ridley says they do not have a timeline for rebuilding. He also says they don't know if anything inside the old store is salvageable. Officials say it's too dangerous to go inside.

