Reward offered for info about Highway 21 graffiti

BOISE -- The Bureau of Land Management says a $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the conviction of those responsible for spray painting graffiti on public lands.

The graffiti was reported earlier this month on the Black Cliffs climbing area along Highway 21, about two-tenths of a mile east off the intersection with Warm Springs Avenue in Boise. Those lands are managed by the BLM.

“We’re reaching out to the public to help us find the people who did this," said Boise District Supervisory Law Enforcement Officer Stan Buchanan. “We hope this reward will encourage somebody to call.”

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call BLM Law Enforcement at (208) 384-3333. Callers may remain anonymous.





