Resolution declares Boise a 'Welcoming City'

Boise City Hall (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - As the effects of President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration continue to ripple across the globe, the Boise City Council on Tuesday unanimously declared Boise a "Welcoming City."

The city said the resolution, passed by a 5-0 vote, highlight's Boise's long-standing role as a welcoming community and a community of refuge for those fleeing violence and persecution from conflicts around the world.

VERIFY: President Trump's executive order on immigration

The resolution declares "that the City of Boise is committed to being a Welcoming City and creating a community where all of our residents feel welcomed, safe, and able to fully participate in, and contribute to, our city's economic and social life."

"Our city is known as a leader for welcoming all people. We have a responsibility to welcome, speak up for, and stand with all of our residents regardless of where they are from," City Council President Pro Tem Lauren McLean said.. "Boise is a special place and that is because we strive to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to share their unique contributions within our community."

Maintaining trusting relationships between immigrant communities and local law enforcement as part of the city's and the Boise Police Department's community policing efforts is also addressed in the resolution.

"We find ourselves in times when, unfortunately, we must underline our commitment to fairness, rule of law, compassion and human decency," said Mayor David Bieter of the resolution. "My applause to the members of the City Council for affirming our city's commitment to those principles"

Read the full resolution here.

(© 2017 KTVB)