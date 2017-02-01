Residents sue county over Bruce Willis airstrip rule change

Actor Bruce Willis listens before being awarded as Commandeur des Arts et lettres (Commander in the Order of Arts and Letters) by French Culture minister during a ceremony at the ministry in Paris on February 11, 2013. (Photo: Mehdi Fedouach/AFP/Getty Images)

FAIRFIELD, Idaho -- Residents of a rural southern Idaho county have filed a lawsuit over a zoning change that will allow actor Bruce Willis to build a private airport.

The Idaho Mountain Express reported Wednesday that several Fairfield-area residents filed a lawsuit against Camas County last week seeking an injunction against enforcement of a new ordinance that allowed work on the private airstrip to resume.

Work on Willis' airstrip halted in September after Planning and Zoning Administrator Dwight Butlin found the airport site was on land zoned for agricultural use.

Work was allowed to resume in December after Camas County commissioners approved an ordinance that would allow individuals to obtain conditional-use permits to build a private airport in agriculture-zoned county lands.

