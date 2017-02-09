Residents stranded after floodwaters overwhelm road in Elmore County

Elmore Co. flooding (Photo: Natalie Shaver/KTVB)

ELMORE COUNTY -- Several people in an Elmore County subdivision are cut off after rising floodwaters washed out a dirt road.

The Elmore County Sheriff's Office said the eight people stranded in three houses were not in any immediate danger. But others in the Soles Rest Creek neighborhood told KTVB they feared for the safety of those residents if water rose high enough to necessitate an evacuation.

Sheriff's officials say rain and melting snow overwhelmed the creek, sending water spilling across the dirt road. Residents tried to stymie the flooding earlier this week by digging a four-foot-wide channel through the road, then laying a makeshift bridge on top of it.

People continued to get across the channel by driving ATVs over the small bridge, according to the sheriff's office. But as water continued to rise, the earth banks on sides the manmade canal began to erode. The stream of floodwaters widened, eventually sweeping away the makeshift bridge.

By midday Thursday, the stream of water through the road had widened to 22 feet, trapping the inhabitants of three houses on the wrong side of the fast-moving water.

Authorities have been talking to the cut-off residents by phone, and are working to construct a larger bridge that will stretch all the way across the water, but are waiting for materials. It's unclear how long it will take to finish the bridge.

KTVB has a crew at the scene, check back for updates.

Copyright 2016 KTVB