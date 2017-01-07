Residents should prepare for potential power outages

BOISE - With record-breaking winter storms hitting Boise, Idaho Power is advising residents to takes precautions in case of an outage.

Cold temperatures, ice, wet snow, and wind, all contribute to a potential blackout.

Communication Specialist Brad Bowlin recommends keeping a flashlight with extra batteries, or matches and candles in the house just in case.

Customers were already left without power Friday morning in parts of Canyon and Malhuer County but Bowlin says if more outages occur, he doesn't expect them to last long or affect a wide area.

“We don’t anticipate widespread, long-term power outages. We have deployed equipment throughout our service area, our crews have access to materials to respond quickly to those outages and minimize folks are without power in the event of any outages,” says Bowlin.

