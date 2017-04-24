Researchers may have found remains of second child

The remains were found off Hot Creek Road, northeast of Mountain Home. (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

BOISE -- Results were released Monday in the investigation of human remains found in Elmore County earlier this month.

The Elmore County Sheriff's Office says researchers at Boise State University found indications of remains from a second child.

They are still testing to determine how old they are.

Idaho Fish and Game Officers originally found what appeared to be the skeletal remains of a young child believed to be between one to five years old just north of Mountain Home inside a badger hole on April 15.

Officials believe the remains had been buried for an extended period of time and their unofficial estimation is about 15 to 20 years.

