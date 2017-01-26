Rescue group launches search for second stranded horse

Horses stranded (Photo: Valley County Sheriff's Office)

VALLEY COUNTY -- Idaho Horse Rescue is taking to the air again to search for a second horse that had been abandoned and became trapped in deep snow near Valley County's Boulder Lake.

The horses - one white, one brown - had been spotted in the remote area, but would-be rescuers struggled to get close enough to save them. The rescue group caught a break Tuesday when volunteers were able to use a helicopter to airlift the brown horse out of the snow.

At the time, there was no sign of his white companion. The rescuers say the second horse, which had been injured in an attack from some sort of predator, had likely perished.

But the Idaho Horse Rescue announced a plan to fly over the area with a thermal imaging camera and a cameraman from the Boise Fire Department to scan the area where the white horse was last seen. The animal was last spotted alive by a backcountry pilot Jan. 16, but rescuers are holding out hope that the horse had managed to survive.

The brown horse, now named Ryat, is being cared for and rehabilitated at Idaho Horse Rescue.

