Woman rescued from fast-moving Boise River

BOISE - A woman was rescued from the Boise River Sunday afternoon.

The river rescue happened at about 3 p.m. just east of the Main Street Bridge near Quinn's Pond.

A swift water rescue team from the Boise Fire Department used a boat and a raft to reach the woman, who appeared to be trapped in branches overhanging the river.

The woman was pulled into the raft and taken to the shore where she was treated by paramedics. She was then taken by ambulance to a Boise hospital.

Police on scene would not say how the woman ended up in the river, which is currently closed to recreation due to high, fast flows.

