Required 10-digit dialing for local calls to start in Idaho

BOISE - Required 10-digit dialing for local calls starts Saturday in Idaho with the addition of a new area code.

The Idaho Public Utilities Commission says the state's current 208 area code will be joined by new area code 986.

That means callers will have to dial the area code along with the seven-digit telephone number to make a local call.

The commission says the new code will overlay the existing code rather than split the state into two divisions to assign the new number.

Officials say some areas of the state are expected to exhaust their supply of numbers with the 208 area code before other areas.

Officials say current telephone numbers with the current area code will not change.

