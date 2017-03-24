Renovations completed at Samaritan Village Apartments

Renovations at the Samaritan Village Apartments are now complete. (Photo: KTVB)

After more than a year and a half of renovations, construction at the Samaritan Village Apartments is now complete. All 100 units in the senior affordable housing complex were remodeled from top to bottom.

"Want to do a happy dance. Hahahaha. I'm overjoyed," housing director Lauri Nowak said.

Over the course of the last year and half, the Samaritan Village Apartments underwent a $4 million renovation. It's a project that was primarily funded through the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development's subsidy program and private donations.

Updates to the entire apartment complex included a walking trail, covered parking spaces, along with improved heating, ventilation and cooling systems, new flooring, and brand new energy-efficient appliances.

"It was very obvious that they were built in '79-'80. So they just needed a good facelift," Nowak said.

A complete facelift, Nowak says will help the senior affordable housing complex in the long term.

"It really did improve the marketability of our property for a long-term picture," Nowak said.

Nowak says there is a waiting list to get into the Samaritan Village Apartments, but added they're always willing to take more applications.

