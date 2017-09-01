Remnant movement comes to Boise this weekend

Lori Larsen says she was looking for something different. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - A big conference is scheduled for Labor Day weekend for Denver Snuffer Jr.'s Remnant movement. Followers say they follow the Book of Mormon and its scriptures, but they do not follow the established Mormon church.

Lori Larsen lives in Middleton and says she felt The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was not teaching the scripture inside the Book of Mormon anymore. Larsen says although she feels the leaders of the church give great wisdom, she was looking for something different.

"I think for many of us when we began to understand that the things the LDS was teaching were starting to go astray from what the original precepts were of Mormonism we decided to grab on to those original things and follow that and learn those things," said Larsen.

Larsen still considers herself a Mormon in many respects, but says Snuffer's Remnant movement attracted her to it because it encourages her to take the scriptures in the Book of Mormon as they are and without interpretation. Larsen says she feels it lets her find her own way.

Members of this Remnant movement plan to meet in Boise this weekend for the Doctrine of Christ Conference. Nearly 1,000 people are expected from across the Northwest.

