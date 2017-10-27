Remains found in Salmon River are those of Nampa woman

Cayla Danenberg. (Photo: Courtesy: Robin Danenberg)

COTTONWOOD, Idaho – The Idaho County coroner says human remains found by hunters along the banks of the Salmon River Monday are those of a Nampa woman missing for nearly a year and a half.

Cayla Danenberg, 21, was reported missing on May, 2016, after the car she was riding in crashed into the Salmon River about six miles north of the town of Lucille.





Tiffany Maupin and Cayla Danenberg (Photo: Idaho County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities say Danenberg and Tiffany Maupin, 21, were returning to the University of Idaho when their car went off U.S. 95 into the river. Maupin’s body was recovered on May 28, 2016, about six miles downstream from where the car went into the river.

Danenberg’s remains were found Monday afternoon near the bridge at the junction of Rice Creek and Grave Creek roads. The coroner says a forensic expert from Oregon was able to positively identify the remains as Danenberg through dental records.

Funke says the family has been notified and hopefully this “gives them some closure.”

There is still another missing person from the Treasure Valley believed to be in the Salmon River.

John “Randy” French, 54, of Boise, was reported missing in early July after failing to return from a fishing trip near Riggins. Sheriff's deputies found evidence that his vehicle went off U.S. 95 into the river near milepost 201.

