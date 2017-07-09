Wildfire destroys hunting cabin in Central Oregon

Crews battle the Ana Fire in south-central Oregon. (Photo: Larisa Bogardus / BLM via South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership) (Photo: Larisa Bogardus / BLM)

SUMMER LAKE, Ore. - A wildfire burning in near Summer Lake in south-central Oregon has destroyed a hunting cabin and an outbuilding.

Authorities say dozens of firefighters are tackling the blaze that has burned about 1 ½ square miles (2.6 square kilometers) of sage brush and shrubs by Sunday morning. The fire was reported Saturday afternoon.

The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership says crews are fighting the blaze with helicopters, air tankers, dozers and hand crews. They're working in steep, rocky terrain to stop the fire from spreading north or south.

Drivers along a stretch of Highway 31 between Summer Lake and Paisley should expect intermittent road closure because of the smoke and emergency response vehicles.

© 2017 KTVB-TV