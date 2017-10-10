Utah officer fired after nurse's arrest caught on video

A screen grab from body cam video shows Salt Lake City Police Detective Jeff Payne after he arrested a nurse who refused to allow a blood-draw on a patient. (Photo: Salt Lake City Police Department)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Authorities say a Utah police officer who was caught on video roughly handcuffing a nurse because she refused to allow a blood draw has been fired.

A Salt Lake City Police spokesman said Chief Mike Brown made the decision Tuesday following an investigation into Detective Jeff Payne, who made the arrest that became a flashpoint in the ongoing national conversation about police use of force.

Body-camera video showed nurse Alex Wubbels explaining hospital policy required a warrant or formal consent to draw blood from the patient injured in a July 26 car crash. Payne had neither but insisted. The dispute ended with him dragging her outside as she screamed she had done nothing wrong.

A Utah nurse and a video of her run-in with police at the hospital over a blood draw is now putting patient privacy into the spotlight.

Police later apologized and changed their policies.

The patient at the center of the dramatic altercation was later identified as an officer for the Rigby Police Department in eastern Idaho.

Payne's lawyer, Greg Skordas, has pointed to the officer's decorated 27-year history and questioned whether his behavior warranted termination.

Skordas said Tuesday that Payne would appeal the decision, and that he would likely still be employed if body-camera footage hadn't generated widespread attention online. He says Payne would agree to be disciplined, but the decision to terminate him went beyond what's fair.

