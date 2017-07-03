There were no fatalities or serious injuries after an Amtrak train derailed in Steilacoom, Wash., Sunday, July 2, 2017. (Photo: Larry Tellinghuisen)

Work continued Monday to remove an Amtrak train that derailed Sunday. Amtrak runs 506 and 509 were canceled Monday and passengers were given alternate transportation.

There were no serious injuries or fatalities after the Amtrak Cascade train with 267 people on board derailed near Chambers Bay in Steilacoom.

Amtrak said the train was headed north when it derailed at the Chambers Bay Bridge in Steilacoom. West Pierce Fire Battallion Chief Scott Adams said responders found four of the train's 15 cars had derailed.

Passengers were evacuated from train 506, and Pierce Transit buses took them to the Tacoma Amtrak station.

The tracks reopened at restricted speed before 8 p.m. Sunday for trains 507 and 516.

Back at the derailment site, a Gig Harbor Police Boat Patrol helped deploy pollution booms. Adams said there was no fuel leak from the derailment.

Lakewood Patrol and Marine Service Unit was at the scene assisting, along with Coast Guard and other crews. The cause of the derailment was under investigation.

Gig Harbor police tweeted video of the derailed train.

#GigHarbor PD patrol boat assisting at scene of train derailment at Chambers Bay/Steilacoom area. pic.twitter.com/ni4YareJOX — Gig Harbor Police (@GigHarborPolice) July 2, 2017

