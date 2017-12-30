Some of the damage PSE crews encountered earlier Friday in Whatcom County. (Photo: Puget Sound Energy) (Photo: Javier, Liza)

A winter storm moving through the Pacific Northwest knocked out power in parts of Washington state and caused multiple collisions.



Puget Sound Energy says crews are working to restore power in Whatcom County in northwestern Washington state on Saturday after ice damaged poles and wires. PSE Outage Map



The company says 45,000 customers lost power at the peak.



In northern Idaho, the National Weather Service reported Saturday morning that more than 34 inches of snow had fallen near Clark Fork in 72 hours.



Idaho State Police say a juvenile passenger died when the 20-year-old driver of a car attempted to pass and lost control on Interstate 90 in Coeur d'Alene late Friday.

Police say the vehicle spun and stalled perpendicular to oncoming traffic, and was struck by a Chevy Silverado.

