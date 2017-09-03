Chetco Bar Fire (Photo: Photo courtesy of Incident Command Team)

BROOKINGS -- As fire teams make progress in protecting this coastal town from Oregon’s largest wildfire, focus has shifted to the inland side of the fire and the communities of the Illinois Valley.

The Chetco Bar Fire, burning in southwest Oregon, continued a slow and gradual growth to 142,857 acres Saturday.

So far, the fire has been primarily the concern of Brookings, a town of 6,500 on the southern Oregon Coast.

But a combination of aggressive firefighting and somewhat favorable weather has meant the fire hasn’t moved closer to Brookings, remaining five miles northeast, officials said.

“The fire hasn’t made any moves toward Brookings,” incident spokesman Terry Krasko said. “We’ve been able to make good progress.”

In the meantime, the fire has been spreading east across the rugged Kalmiopsis Wilderness in the direction of the Illinois Valley.

That has made some residents of towns such as Selma and Cave Junction, south of Grants Pass, nervous. A community meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday at Illinois Valley High School in Cave Junction.

“We want to make clear that Cave Junction is not in any immediate danger right now,” Krasko said. “We are and have been actively working on that side of the fire.”

Even so, a level 1 evacuation was issued Saturday for seven residences in the remote Oak Flat neighborhood west of Selma. The evacuation warning simply means “get ready” but doesn’t require anyone to leave.

Fire teams have started building lines on the east side, mostly on old roads and former fire lines used during the fight against the 2002 Biscuit Fire, one of the largest in state history.

Chetco Bar Fire remains around 10 to 12 miles west of Selma and even farther from Cave Junction. It has reached the Illinois River on the northern side — between the Big Craggies and South Bend Mountain — but officials don’t know if the fire has crossed the stream.

“(Fire teams) have put in six miles or so of reinforced dozer line — that work will continue today,” Illinois Valley Fire District Chief Dennis Hoke said in a Facebook post. “(The Forest Service) is working around Eight Dollar Mountain on dozer lines from the Biscuit Fire.”

The incident team also planned to “locate and identify structures in Oak Flat, Store Gulch, McCaleb's Ranch and Footbridge (area of the Illinois River),” fire reports said.

“Scout and direct and indirect lies in the Illinois River area. Continue to identify opportunities to open previous lines from previous fires in the area with heavy equipment and coordinate with local Forest Service and Oregon Department of Forestry resources to develop a plan for containment of the fire east of the Kalmiopsis Wilderness.”

Evacuation notice

At 10 a.m. this morning, Josephine County Sheriff issued a Level 1 evacuation for Oak Flats, east of the Chetco Bar Fire.

Level 1 is the "Ready" in Ready-Set-Go. It means 'Be Prepared'.

Residents should be aware of the danger that exists in their area, monitor emergency services websites and local media outlets for information.

This is a time for preparation and precautionary movement of persons with special needs, mobile property and (under certain circumstances) pets and livestock.

Sign up for evacuation alerts for your area of Josephine County via the Josephine County Alert (Reverse 911).

Zach Urness has been an outdoors writer, photographer and videographer in Oregon for nine years. He is the author of the book “Hiking Southern Oregon” and can be reached at zurness@StatesmanJournal.com or (503) 399-6801. Find him on Twitter at @ZachsORoutdoors.

