Some potato truck wreckage will remain on Teton Pass

This photo shows a debris trail from the potato truck crash. (Photo: Teton County Sheriff's Office)

JACKSON, Wyo. -- Remnants of a potato truck that crashed on Teton Pass are likely to remain in a gulch until spring.

Crews have dug out some of the truck and load of potatoes that lost control on the icy road and went over the side on Dec. 22. The rest of the wreck will remain in place for now.

Teton Pass has a 60,000-pound weight limit and trailers are prohibited on the pass between Nov. 15 and April 1. The truck was 18,000 pounds over the weight limit.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports authorities issued the driver three citations totaling over $1,000 in fines.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Matt Brackin says officers hear about an overweight truck heading toward Wyoming at least once a day.

