Several highways in eastern Oregon closed due to conditions

Interstate 84 looking east from Weatherby Rest Area between Ontario and Baker City, Ore. (Photo: ODOT/tripcheck.com)

Several highways in eastern Oregon are shut down because of high winds, blowing snow, near-zero visibility and deep snow drifts.

Current closures include:

Interstate 84 between Pendleton and Ontario

Oregon 237: Cove Highway between Island City and Cove; Pyles Canyon between Union and North Powder

Oregon 203: Medical Springs Highway between Union and Medical Springs

Oregon 82 - Wallowa Lake Highways - between Island City and Elgin

Oregon 78 between Crane and Burns Junction

The Oregon Dept. of Transportation said Saturday afternoon that it is working to get stranded motorists on Oregon 82 home before dark.

Snow plows and crews are working around the clock in 12-hour shifts.

ODOT will reopen the roadways when conditions improve.

Travelers are advised to stay home or in a safe place until the storm passes.

ODOT advises against following unfamiliar detour routes given by GPS navigation devices, as county, forest and other local routes are typically in worse condition than state highways.

For updated road reports in Oregon, check here.

Road reports for Idaho and all neighboring states can also be found here.

