Semi-truck crash spills potatoes all over I-84 near Pendleton

KGW 9:19 AM. MDT October 24, 2017

PENDLETON, Ore. – A semi-trailer full of potatoes overturned on Interstate 84, spilling potatoes all over the eastbound lanes Monday afternoon.

Oregon State Police said the truck crashed near milepost 253, seven miles east of Pendleton, around 4:30 p.m.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

The freeway reopened around 7:30 p.m.

