Semi-truck crash spills potatoes all over I-84 near Pendleton

The crash spilled potatoes all over I-84. (Photo: Oregon State Police)

PENDLETON, Ore. – A semi-trailer full of potatoes overturned on Interstate 84, spilling potatoes all over the eastbound lanes Monday afternoon.

Oregon State Police said the truck crashed near milepost 253, seven miles east of Pendleton, around 4:30 p.m.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

The freeway reopened around 7:30 p.m.

I-84 MP 253 EB blocked semi non-injury rollover Yes, those are potatoes 🥔 https://t.co/8nwsNJjLbg for updates on opening pic.twitter.com/XGhbVZsG85 — Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) October 24, 2017

© 2017 KGW-TV