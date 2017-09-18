Search warrant reveals evidence taken from Freeman suspect's home

SPOKANE, Wash. – Newly filed court documents revealed more about what investigators found at Freeman High School and at the home of Caleb Sharpe, the suspected Freeman High School shooter.

In an interview with detectives, the suspect said he was bullied and came to school to teach everyone a lesson about when happens when you bully others. However, the suspect said he was not targeting anyone specifically in the shooting, according to court documents.

Evidence collected at the suspect’s home though called that into question. Detectives found a yearbook at in a dresser drawer at the home with faces crossed out with an “X.” According to the property log, “X = Kill.”

Documents show detectives also collected a notebook with a manifesto and list of his father’s ammunition. Detectives also found a practice Molotov cocktail and a notebook with a list of chemicals in it, according to the property log.

The search warrant also showed that detectives collected several firearms from the home including a revolver, bullets, a gun holster, and several electronics.

© 2017 KREM-TV