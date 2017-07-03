Search and rescue teams locate missing hiker

Jacob Caravahlo (Photo: KREM)

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - A hiker who went missing in western Washington state has been found safe in Idaho.



The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says 21-year-old Jacob Caravalho was located just south of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, on Monday.



He told officials that after he became lost, he kept walking until he came to a home and asked for help. It was about 27 miles from where he left his car.



He was reported overdue on Saturday after he went for a hike near Liberty Lake, Washington.



Officials found his vehicle but not Caravalho.



He reportedly had a backpack, but his exact hiking route was not known.

© 2017 Associated Press