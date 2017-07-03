Search and rescue teams locate missing hiker

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - A hiker who went missing in western Washington state has been found safe in Idaho.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says 21-year-old Jacob Caravalho was located just south of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, on Monday.
He told officials that after he became lost, he kept walking until he came to a home and asked for help. It was about 27 miles from where he left his car.
He was reported overdue on Saturday after he went for a hike near Liberty Lake, Washington.
Officials found his vehicle but not Caravalho.
He reportedly had a backpack, but his exact hiking route was not known.
© 2017 Associated Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs