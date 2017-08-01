MEAD, Wash. – Spokane County Sheriff’s Office issued an AMBER alert Tuesday for a child who is believed to be in danger.

Summer C. Fechner is a 16-month-old White female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be 3-feet tall, weighing approximately 24 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white, brown and pink sun dress.

Authorities said the child may be David W. Reed, 37. Reed is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be 6-foot and 2-inches, weighing approximately 200 pounds.

Reed is the child's biological father. Authorities said Reed recently got a new job but quit Tuesday morning. He reportedly tried to sell the child's stroller yesterday for money to go to a garage sale. Officials said he has a history of drug use and bi-polar activity. Attempts to contact him and have not been successful.

Officials said they may be traveling in a 1993 green Ford Explorer vehicle with a Washington license place BFW5796.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, you are asked to contact (509)-456-2233 immediately.

