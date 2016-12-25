'Rogue One' moviegoer falls asleep, awakens to empty theater

CORNELIUS, Ore. - "Rogue One" has been a smashing success at the box office, but not every moviegoer has been riveted by the Star Wars story.

Sheriff's deputies in suburban Portland say a man awoke to an empty theater Saturday morning after falling asleep during the movie. When he tried to leave, he triggered a motion-sensor alarm in the lobby. He called 9-1-1 for help and deputies helped him get out through an emergency exit.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office tells KATU-TV it doesn't appear the incident is crime-related. More likely, theater employees forgot to check for customers at closing time.

