'Rogue One' moviegoer falls asleep, awakens to empty theater

CORNELIUS, Ore. - "Rogue One" has been a smashing success at the box office, but not every moviegoer has been riveted by the Star Wars story.
Sheriff's deputies in suburban Portland say a man awoke to an empty theater Saturday morning after falling asleep during the movie. When he tried to leave, he triggered a motion-sensor alarm in the lobby. He called 9-1-1 for help and deputies helped him get out through an emergency exit.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office tells KATU-TV it doesn't appear the incident is crime-related. More likely, theater employees forgot to check for customers at closing time.
Copyright 2016 KTVB
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs