Eagle Creek Fire on Sept. 14, 2017 (Photo: George Stevenson)

TROUTDALE, Ore. -- All Level 3 evacuation levels in Multnomah County have been downgraded to Level 2 as firefighters work to contain the Eagle Creek Fire in the Columbia River Gorge. Some areas of Hood River County remain under Level 3 evacuations.

Westbound Interstate 84 was reopened to all traffic between Troutdale and Hood River Thursday night.

Eastbound lanes remain closed and Oregon Department of Transportation officials offered no timetable for when those lanes may reopen.

The highway was closed on Sept. 4 after winds pushed the fire west. Since then, crews have worked on removing rocks, snags, and other debris from the road, as well as solidifying the landslide-prone gorge.

On Thursday, ODOT said the westbound lanes were no longer threatened by the fire, however, they warned changes in the behavior of the fire could lead to the freeway being closed again.

Increased fire activity at the east end of the fire on Wednesday night prompted new evacuation orders in Hood River County. In addition to the new evacuation orders, the Hood River School District announced schools would be closed on Friday.

The fire, which authorities believe was started by a 15-year-old boy playing with a firework on Sept. 2, actually saw decreased activity on Thursday. Crews were able to implement burn out operations in the area between Herman Creek and Shellrock Mountain. The fire has burned 41,550 acres and was 28 percent contained as of Friday morning.

Thursday's cooler weather will give way to the potential for light winds from the east and lower humidity Friday and Saturday, which could present challenges for firefighters, but significant rain is expected to arrive Sunday night and Monday.

The Historic Columbia River Highway is still closed and has no schedule to reopen. ODOT said rocks and trees are still falling onto the highway and it is not safe for travel.

On the Washington side of the gorge, trucks over 10,000 pounds are prohibited from driving between Washougal and Dallesport on State Route 14 due to the fire.

The Archer Mountain Fire, which started in Washington when the Eagle Creek Fire jumped the Columbia River, is 100 percent contained, fire officials said.

Four houses have been destroyed by the Eagle Creek Fire. People lived year-round in one of the houses. The other three houses were part-time residences.

People who evacuated their homes were staying in two temporary shelters, at the Harvest Christian Church Troutdale and at the Skamania County Fairgrounds in Stevenson, Washington.

Sen. Ron Wyden has said on several occasions he helped secure funding for the Eagle Creek Fire fight in Washington, D.C., but stressed that more money to pay for wildfire prevention was needed.

"It’s clear that fire has hit our state like a wrecking ball,” Wyden said.

The fire is the top wildfire priority in the country, according to fire officials. One third of all acres burning in the West are in Oregon, Wyden said.

U.S Forest Service officials said the National Forest Foundation has started an Eagle Creek Fire restoration fund.

The fire reached the outer boundary of the Bull Run Watershed, but did not approach any infrastructure or the drinking water reservoirs, according to the Portland Water Bureau. Water from Bull Run serves more than 950,000 people in the Portland metro area. The water bureau is prepared to switch to its secondary water supply if needed.

As winds pushed the fire west in the days after it broke out, smoke blew over much of the gorge and Portland metro area last week. Residents as far west as Hillsboro reported ash falling. Portland's air quality was considered unhealthy during that time but has since returned to healthy levels.

Evacuation Orders

Level 3 evacuations have forced hundreds of people from their homes since the fire started.

Multnomah County downgraded all Level 3 evacuations to Level 2 on Friday, meaning residents who had been evacuated can return to their homes but they should be ready to leave again on a moment's notice.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office asked residents who had been evacuated to visit the Corbett Community Church for re-entry instructions. Household pets are welcome back, the sheriff's office said, but livestock should not return quite yet.

Some areas in Hood River County remain under Level 3 evacuation orders.

Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese said some evacuees had expressed concerns about looting in their homes. Reese said there was a large police presence at all hours in areas under Level 3 evacuation orders. Anyone who sees any looting should call police.

'The gorge still looks like the gorge'

The historic Multnomah Falls Lodge, built in 1925, was threatened by the fire, but structural firefighters worked to keep the fire away from it. Several structural engines and an aerial ladders truck worked with water tenders to keep the lodge wetted down.

"The fire crews, they're unbelievable," said Cascade Locks Mayor Tom Cramblett. "They're tough, they're into it. They're going to do all they can to not lose one house. One house to them is a total loss."

Last week, Lt. Damon Simmons, a spokesman with the State Fire Marshal's Office also said he has driven through the gorge, and though he said it is still a dangerous drive at this time, the forest remains intact.

"The gorge still looks like the gorge," he said. "It's not a wasteland."

Suspect identified

Oregon State Police said the person suspected of starting the Eagle Creek Fire is a 15-year-old Vancouver boy. They said they believe the teen and others were using fireworks near the Eagle Creek Trail.

No arrests have been made. OSP is asking for more tips from witnesses who may have seen the boys that day.

One witness, Kevin Marnell, told KGW he heard a firework go off when he was hiking the trail Saturday. He also sent a video to KGW of officers speaking with a group of teenagers on Saturday night near the trailhead.

Another witness, Liz FitzGerald, told KGW that she saw young hikers laugh as they threw a firecracker into the Eagle Creek Canyon.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is being conducted by the Oregon State Police, U.S. Forest Service, Hood River Sheriff's Office, Hood River District Attorney's Office and fire personnel.

Hikers rescued

More than 150 hikers were forced to spend the night in the mountains east of Portland made it down the trail to safety on Sept. 3.

Deputy Joel Ives said all of the hikers were accounted for. One hiker was taken out by ambulance for exhaustion and dehydration.

Many of the hikers had gone up the Eagle Creek Trail on Sept. 2 to swim at the popular waterfalls and pools when the fire broke out below them at around 4:30 p.m.

The hikers found themselves trapped between the new Eagle Creek Fire and the older Indian Creek Fire, which had been burning to the south since July 4. Firefighters have not been able to work on the fire directly due to steep, unsafe conditions.

The only way to get the hikers out was through a longer, more difficult 14-mile route. With daylight fading on Saturday night, officials told them spend the night near Tunnel Falls. Mountain Wave Search & Rescue dropped supplies to the hikers.

Mountain Wave Search & Rescue president Russ Gubele said search and rescue teams headed up the second trail the next morning and led the hikers out the 14 miles toward Wahtum Lake.

The first group made it out by about 10:30 a.m. and the last group by about 1:30 p.m.

"It's horribly smoky," Gubele said. "Ash is coming down. It's like a Mount Saint Helens eruption all over again."

Important phone numbers

Inciweb general info about fire: 541-392-1631

Hood River County evacuation and shelter information: 541-387-6941 (English); 541-387-6942 (Spanish)

Hood River County donation and volunteer information: 541-387-6911 (English); 541-387-7080 (Spanish)

Multnomah County Emergency Evacuation info: 503-823-2323

Additional fire, closure and evacuation information can be found at:

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5584/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EagleCreekandIndianCreekFires2017/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/eaglecreekfire

Oregon Smoke Information: https://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com/

Multnomah County Sheriff Flash Alert: https://www.flashalert.net/id/MCSO

Hood River County Sheriff: http://www.hoodriversheriff.com/news/breaking-news/

Road Closures: https://tripcheck.com

Firewise Information: http://www.firewise.org/

