Pullman Police Department: Aggressive squirrel reported

Tasha Cain, KREM 12:58 PM. MDT October 26, 2017

PULLMAN, Wash.—People of Pullman, watch your feet.

The Pullman Police Department reported an aggressive squirrel near the Schweitzer Engineering Laboratory Wednesday.

Officials with PPD said the squirrel was charging feet, shoes and the pants of people walking by.

PPD authorities said when an officer arrived on scene the squirrel ran off.

 

 

The PPD officer suggested that the people walking by try using a squirt bottle to keep the squirrel away. 

 

