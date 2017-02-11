I-5 back open after DAPL protest in Bellingham

Credit: Galen Herz

BELLINGHAM, Wash. -The northbound lanes of I-5 at Lakeway Drive in Bellingham were back open Saturday afternoon after being blocked for about an hour by people protesting the Dakota Access Oil Pipeline.

The demonstration was in response to Tuesday's decision by the federal government to grant an easement for the pipeline in North Dakota. The easement allows Texas-based developer Energy Transfer Partners to lay pipe under Lake Oahe, a reservoir along the Missouri River that's located just east of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation.

The pipeline is intended to carry oil from North Dakota to Illinois. Opponents of the pipeline argue that it threatens drinking water and tribal cultural sites.

On Saturday, Washington State Patrol troopers worked to remove about 100 protesters, some of which were chained together.

The protest began at 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time, and caused a 4-mile backup on the freeway.

[View the story "Protesters block all NB lanes of I-5 in Bellingham" on Storify]

Copyright 2017 KING